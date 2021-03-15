Are Harry and Meghan deliberately trying to bring down the monarchy to ensure Charles never takes the throne? Getty

Royal experts are now concerned that, should the duchess’ claims be proven, whoever made them could be removed from the line of succession.

“Harry and Meghan specifically made the effort to say that it wasn’t either the Queen or Prince Philip who made the remarks, and that left the next suspect in line, Charles, but I don’t think it was him,” explains Clive Irving, author of The Last Queen.

“The longer the silence the more the speculation.”

People have been speculating that it may have been Charles who said those alleged racist comments about Archie. Getty

According to our royal insider, “it really only leaves Charles, Camilla, William, Kate and possibly Andrew in the firing line.

"By tarring them all with the same brush, it could be argued that it’s defamatory to all their characters.

"As much as it would pain Charles, he would be wise to consult his lawyers about this because it is a very damaging accusation.”

Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah will go down in royal history. CBS

Meanwhile, Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton tells New Idea: “Harry made it perfectly clear that he didn’t consider the monarchy particularly fit for purpose. The dismissal of his father was withering.”

Fellow author Penny Junor, who penned Prince Harry: Brother, Soldier, Son, adds it’s clear Harry still holds Charles partly responsible for the death of his mother.

“Harry and William had a father who didn’t love their mother,” she says. “They were left to figure out whether he loved them. That has consequences.”

