Cedric the Entertainer took lighthearted jabs at thre royals during his Emmys monologue. Getty

The star went on to refer to the Duke and Duchess' tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey - which was nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special - while commenting that the pair made the move to drop their royal duties "quicker than Eddie Murphy in Coming to America."

The comedian had the audience in stitches after he also suggested that young Archie would have to teach the royal family how to dance.

"Charles can’t dance! Who else is going to teach them how to dance?" he said.

He then imagined how Archie would dance with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on TikTok.

He quipped, "I can just see it now, baby Archie with the queen, like 'Come on Gammy.' The whole crowd behind them like, 'Okay Your Majesty, I see you!'"

While Meghan and Harry weren’t at the award show to respond to the jokes, the cast of The Crown were seen smiling throughout the royal roast.