Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive tell-all biography has topped the bestseller list – despite the book itself not been published yet.

According to the website, the tell-all promises to give fans an “honest, up-close, and disarming portrait” of the couple, who stepped down from royal duties on March 31.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the book's British co-author Omid Scobie shared the news about the book hitting the number one spot on the first day of its pre-order release.

“Excited to announce that #FindingFreedom, a biography written by myself and @CarolynDurand, will be available worldwide in August,” Omid wrote.

“For the first time, go beyond the headlines and discover the true story of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex,” he added.

New Idea previously revealed four rumoured revelations from the book, which surround the royal couple’s decision to step down as senior royals.

According to Amazon's website, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family is currently sitting at number one in the "royal biographies" list.

Megxit was planned

Last week, a source appeared to reveal that Meghan was already pushing for Harry to quit the royal family while she was expecting Archie.

“She said she was being treated unfairly and picked on for everything she did including rubbing her belly too much when she was pregnant,” an insider told Mail Online.

The truth about Kate

Phil Dampier believes it’s possible the book could “criticise Kate and say she was catty to Meghan in the run up to the wedding”.

If this happens, he points out there will likely be a permanent rift between the Cambridges and Sussexes.

Reunion showdown

The royal couples appeared to put on a friendly front for Meghan and Harry’s last official engagement as senior royals.

But Harry’s tense, downcast appearance at the Commonwealth Day service in March told another story.

Were the Meghan wedding dramas true?

Reports say she complained about the tiara lent to her by the Queen, made Kate cry at the rehearsal and complained about the reception menu.