Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly set to publish a damning tell-all book, in which they detail their reasons for stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Getty

Megxit was planned

Last week, a source appeared to reveal that Meghan was already pushing for Harry to quit the royal family while she was expecting Archie.

“She said she was being treated unfairly and picked on for everything she did including rubbing her belly too much when she was pregnant,” an insider told Mail Online.

The truth about Kate

Phil Dampier believes it’s possible the book could “criticise Kate and say she was catty to Meghan in the run up to the wedding”.

If this happens, he points out there will likely be a permanent rift between the Cambridges and Sussexes.

While no official details have been announced, several whispers have emerged about what the book, aptly titled Finding Freedom, will entail. Getty

Reunion showdown

The royal couples appeared to put on a friendly front for Meghan and Harry’s last official engagement as senior royals.

But Harry’s tense, downcast appearance at the Commonwealth Day service in March told another story.

Rumours about what Harry and Meghan will discuss in their book have emerged. Getty

Were the Meghan wedding dramas true?

Reports say she complained about the tiara lent to her by the Queen, made Kate cry at

the rehearsal and complained about the reception menu.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!