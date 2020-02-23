Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for a clean break from the British royal family have seemingly come unstuck after it was revealed they made one “fundamental” mistake. Getty

"The idea of putting out a statement which agrees that they can't use the word royal but contradicts the idea the monarchy can stop them using it,' he said, 'they're basically saying the royals can't stop them using it, but they won't be using it".



"It has been especially unnecessary to underline it in this way, especially as the agreement will be reviewed after a year."



"It simply empathises the division that we know that's there. The tone they've taken is that they are unhappy, they've made it clear every step of the way."

The news comes after the former Suits actress reportedly told her close inner circle that there's nothing 'legally' hindering her and her husband from using their Sussex Royal name, following their announcement that they are stepping down as senior members of the royal family and splitting their time between the UK and Canada.

According to Meghan, using the name “shouldn't even be an issue in the first place and it's not like they want to be in the business of selling T-shirts and pencils”, an insider told the Daily Mail.

When host Andrew Bolt asked whether the Queen "had the last laugh, Rowan said: "She absolutely does, and the Palace have played this exceptionally well. Getty

The friend continued: "Meghan said she's done with the drama and has no room in her life for naysayers, and the same goes for Harry".

The insider also confirmed that the mother-of-one is working on "global projects" and using the Sussex name has zero to do with profit.

The royal commentator went on to say that while he is pleased with how Her Majesty handled Harry and Meghan’s exit, he was concerned that she didn’t immediately strip them of their HRH. Getty

The insider continued: "Meghan said the global projects they are working on speak for themselves and they chose that name to protect the royal name, not profit off of it.

"Meghan said the name of their brand pales in comparison to the foundation they are building and the enormously positive impact it will have on people and the environment."

"Meghan has told her inner circle that their success is inevitable with or without their current brand name."