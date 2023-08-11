Shortly after retiring from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan made the move to California Getty

Appearing on stage at a sports and philanthropy summit, the royal said "I would happily live here [Japan] if you'd have me!" whilst being quizzed live on stage in front of an audience.

Whilst we can assume Harry's words didn't carry any genuine substance, and are certain he, and his wife, have not given any serious thought to the cross-continental move, it is a shock to hear him speak so openly about the matter.

According to Harry, after visiting Japan for the first time four years ago he fell in love, describing the culture as "unique" and "very special."

Prince Harry first visited Japan in 2019 Getty

In recent weeks, rumours began to circulate that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were considering moving from their home in Montecito, California to Malibu, California.

"They love their life there," an insider told US Weekly.

"But it feels a bit remote and removed from the city."