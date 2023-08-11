Prince Harry has left royal watchers around the world stunned when he revealed that he would consider leaving the USA for a brand new country to call home.
He would of course be making the move with his wife of five years Meghan Markle, and their darling two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.
Whilst one would expect that if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be moving their young family anywhere, it would either be to Meghan's home country of Canada, or back to the United Kingdom where Prince Harry's family is based, this isn't the case.
In fact, on a solo visit to Japan, the 38-year-old made the surprising revelation that he would consider permanently basing himself, and his brood, in the Asian country.
Shortly after retiring from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan made the move to California
Getty
Appearing on stage at a sports and philanthropy summit, the royal said "I would happily live here [Japan] if you'd have me!" whilst being quizzed live on stage in front of an audience.
Whilst we can assume Harry's words didn't carry any genuine substance, and are certain he, and his wife, have not given any serious thought to the cross-continental move, it is a shock to hear him speak so openly about the matter.
According to Harry, after visiting Japan for the first time four years ago he fell in love, describing the culture as "unique" and "very special."
Prince Harry first visited Japan in 2019
Getty
In recent weeks, rumours began to circulate that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were considering moving from their home in Montecito, California to Malibu, California.
"They love their life there," an insider told US Weekly.
"But it feels a bit remote and removed from the city."