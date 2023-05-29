The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were last week forced to speak out about their marriage after a bombshell UK report suggested Prince Harry was using Los Angeles hotels as escape pads from Meghan.
The Sun claimed Harry has a suite “set aside” in a luxury hotel near the couple’s lavish Montecito home for when he needs alone time.
The newspaper added that he has a room at West Hollywood’s San Vicente Bungalows.
A private members club for A-listers, the Sussexes have been photographed there recently.
While the couple rarely comments on stories about their private life, a rep quickly shut the story down, telling the New York Post it was “not true”.
It was also reported by The Sun that Harry, 38, attends a Barry’s Bootcamp gym at The Beverly Center Mall near Harry’s alleged pricey hideouts.
The Sussexes have denied reports of marriage troubles.
However, New Idea’s own LA-based insiders say that particular outlet closed during pandemic lockdowns and has yet to reopen.
Sources also tell us that Harry and Meghan, 41, are “determined to protect their marriage at all costs”.
It’s the first time since their 2018 nuptials that the controversial couple has weathered serious talk of separation, and for weeks there have been whispers of marital issues.
Questions were raised over claims Harry was spending nights in an LA hotel.
Meghan’s recent decision to forgo her engagement ring at a New York event, and a deafening silence on May 19 for their fifth wedding anniversary, has raised eyebrows.
But those close say despite harsh criticism surrounding their treatment of the royal family, they are absolutely committed to each other.
It comes as royal commentator Ingrid Seward claimed Harry is “happy” with the former actress because he likes “being controlled” by her.
“I mean it, I really believe he has found the right woman for himself,” continued Ingrid.