Hamish was blasted by the guest over his line of questioning. The Project

“Look up a law book, and look what proof is, and do a course," an angry Dr Wright said to The Project host.

“And when you come back, and you actually know what the f**k you’re talking about, then we can have a discussion. Otherwise, you’re just being a w**ker.”

Hamish replied, “Why get irritated and start swearing?”

“I’m Australian – and if you’re going to be a w**ker, I’ll call you a w**ker,” Dr Wright fired back.

Wright slammed Macdonald in an intervuew set to air Sunday. The Project

The fiery exchange comes following Wright being embroiled in a legal battle with the family of deceased computer scientist David Kleiman, who they say created the bitcoin along with Dr Wright under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

Despite being ordered to pay $142 million in damages following the 2021 case, Wright declared the move a victory.

“I have never been so relieved in my life,” Dr Wright said after the verdict.

The heated interview with Hamish McDonald is set to air at 6.30pm on The Sunday Project.