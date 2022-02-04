Zoe and Hamish are set to join Celebrity Gogglebox Australia. Instagram

So get comfy on the couch with the celebs as they become our first famous armchair critics on Celebrity Gogglebox Australia.

"We've trained every night for this over the last ten years, we've got this," Hamish said of his latest TV gig.

Brian Walsh, Executive Director of Television at Foxtel said the network waited until the "right time" to create a celebrity spin-off of the long-running show.

"Foxtel has always held the view that if we were able to take one of our most successful shows and modify it and lift it with a celebrity version, we had to deliver the strongest lineup of Australian celebrities," he said.

Hamish and Zoe will undoubtedly become fan favourites. Instagram

"We believe we have delivered just that, for what will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of Australian television in 2022.

"We agreed right at the very beginning that this would not be a self-serving, promotional exercise for Foxtel or 10. It's easy to throw celebrities at a show. There's a lot of that on Australian commercial television. But we were only interested in the A-Team for Celebrity Gogglebox."

More big celeb names will be announced by Foxtel in the lead-up to the show's March premiere.

"What we've gathered is a fantastic line-up. We're confident it's going to be popular, and I would hope that it becomes a regular fixture of the Gogglebox season," Brian said.

This article first appeared on our sister site, TV Week.