While not many suburban families might feel the need to employ security, it seems the Aussie singer isn’t taking any risks when it comes to the safety of his loved ones. In fact, Guy has apparently always been extremely protective of his family.

Back in 2012, when Jules called him to report that an intruder had attempted to break in to their then-Clovelly house, Guy rushed home to confront the man.

Guy later revealed how he’d had a tussle with the would-be thief and “grabbed him and apprehended him until the cops got there”.

“Jules was freaking out, [saying], ‘He’s turning the front doorknob, he’s trying to get in the front door’,” Guy told another publication.

“I told her to call the cops and she starts freaking out again because he was walking around the side of the house where [son] Hudson’s window is.”

Also in a state of panic, Guy rushed home as fast as he could.

“The bloke’s seen me and started legging it … I just had him pinned with his arms in – it was pretty full-on. After about five minutes the cops came and that was that.”

The new images of the Sebastian security squad comes just days after it was reported that Guy’s former manager Titus Day had applied for an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) at Waverley Local Court against the singer.

Titus and Guy worked together for more than 11 years and for the past two have been fighting over money in a bitter and lengthy court dispute.

They were set to settle the issues in a three-day trial in June but this has been pushed back due to COVID-19.

