The sneak peek show's off Jules and Guy's preference for a monochrome palette with their interior design, with concrete walls and black and white features throughout.
When it comes to getting some fresh air, the family are fortunate enough to have their own tennis court and luxury outdoor lounge area.
Back in March, Jules showed off the home's outdoor splendour in a post to her Instagram as she relaxed in the garden.
The Sebastians have two children, Hudson James, eight, and Archer Jones, five, and their rooms are the places of kids dreams.
The Voice coach Guy purchased the $3.1million house in 2013, and then spent two-and-a-half years renovating it. He finally moved in with his family in June 2019.
Neighbours were unhappy with the development, with many describing it as a "fortress" because of its imposing size and design.
In December, Guy defended the renovation, telling KIIS FM: "It's a long build, but it's a pretty special house. It's not normal. It's not a cookie-cutter house. It's cool."