Australian music's finest! Delta and Guy at the Aria Awards 2020. Supplied

He and Delta struck up a romance in 2003, during a temporary split from his now-wife Jules.

In a previous interview on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, the singer admitted the relationship lasted “for a few months" and "no-one knew about it.”

Last year Guy told another publication that he and Jules still spent time with Delta socially, saying she was “one of our great friends.”

He also clarified: “We were never girlfriend and boyfriend; we were literally just seeing each other.”

Delta and Guy (pictured) have been friends for over a decade. Getty

When asked in 2019 if she knew about her husband and Delta’s fling, Jules responded: “As long as I know the truth; as long as I’m not hearing that for the first time – that would probably be a bit of a problem – but I knew all that,” she told Now to Love.

“I was fine,” she said.

More recently, the pair were rival coaches on the hit show The Voice, with their close relationship raising a few eyebrows behind the scenes.

Back in June, an on-set insider revealed that their closeness had caused some serious tension backstage – particularly with fellow coach Kelly Rowland.

The Voice 2019 judges. Channel Nine

“Kelly got so frustrated as she couldn’t break the Guy-Delta bond and alliance,” the source explained.

“Guy is fiercely loyal to Delta as they used to date and are Sony Music’s golden couple.”

According to the insider, Kelly felt Delta should have been doing more to support her.

“The bond between Guy and Delta is forever,” the source continues. “There’s no doubt Guy and Delta have chemistry. They always have.”

