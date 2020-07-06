Closer than ever! Guy Sebastian used to date his fellow Voice coach Delta Goodrem. Channel Nine

“Kelly got so frustrated as she couldn’t break the Guy-Delta bond and alliance,” the source explains.

“Guy is fiercely loyal to Delta as they used to date and are Sony Music’s golden couple.”

According to the insider, Kelly felt Delta should have been doing more to support her.

“The bond between Guy and Delta is forever,” the source continues, adding the duo are often seen enjoying a friendly flirt on set.

“There’s no doubt Guy and Delta have chemistry. They always have.”

Tension is rumoured to be high behind the scenes between Guy and Kelly because of the Delta relationship. Channel Nine

In fact, during the blind auditions, Guy admitted that Delta can be “very physically distracting”.

“She’s got these eyes ...”

Meanwhile, it’s no surprise the Aussie stars are so close – they have known each other for nearly two decades and even have a romantic history.

In 2015 Guy admitted during an appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O show that he’d dated Delta briefly in 2003 during a temporary split from his now-wife Jules.

Jules previously admitted she already knew about Guy's fling with Delta. Instagram

He admitted the relationship lasted “for a few months. No-one knew about it”.

Last year Guy told another publication that he and Jules still spent time with Delta socially, saying she was “one of our great friends”.

He also clarified: “We were never girlfriend and boyfriend; we were literally just seeing each other.”

When asked in 2019 if she knew about her husband and Delta’s fling, Jules responded: “As long as I know the truth; as long as I’m not hearing that for the first time – that would probably be a bit of a problem – but I knew all that,” she told Now to Love.

“I was fine,” she said.

