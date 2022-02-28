Guy is eager to return to the stage. Instagram

Now gearing up to hit the road for a run of arena shows from April, Guy has spoken of his excitement over his return to the stage, with his last full live show being in Amsterdam in December 2019.

“I didn’t take it for granted but I never thought it would stop,” he said to the publication.

“I think it is the thing that gives you purpose. As a musician, there has been so much talk about the economic impact … the people that I speak to, they are not sitting there talking about money the whole time.

“Most musicians that I know ... talk more about just missing being able to perform ... that is where you are most alive … on the stage.”

The multi ARIA award-winning singer-songwriter will kick off his twice-rescheduled T.R.U.T.H tour in Newcastle on April 22.

He'll also be hitting outdoor venues for the Higher Sounds tour from September 2022 through to the end of November 2022.

“I have been dreaming of an event like this for years, it’s been a long time coming!” Guy said in a statement.

“I am thrilled to finally have the opportunity to get out on the road, to travel and perform at outdoor venues that are set in beautiful locations with some incredible artists by my side.

“My greatest love is to perform live and 2022 is certainly the year of live music! Performing at these venues with such a talented lineup of fellow artists, who I admire so much, will certainly be a career highlight.

"It’s going to be a day of killer tunes, soulful renditions, big voices, phenomenal musicianship, a show like never before!”