Greta shared that she has turned a corner and is feeling better, and now in recovery.

She took the opportunity to remind her fans they can help stop the spread of the virus by staying at home.

She added: "Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill.

"My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultaneously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough.

"And this is what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms.

"Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups.

"We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus.

"And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need."