Prince Charles took three private jets then met Greta Thunberg
Slammed for taking three private jets in 11 days.
Prince Charles has been slammed for taking a whopping three private jets in 11 days, as he gave talks on the importance of addressing climate change.
The Mail on Sunday reports that the Prince of Wales hit 16,000 air miles in jet journeys, and this includes a meeting with climate activist Greta Thunberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week.
The Prince even used an electric Jaguar car to travel to the Swiss resort.
After his speech last Wednesday, he pushed world leaders to take "bold and imaginative action" on the environment, before he took a jet to Israel for an official trip.
The Mail also claims UK taxpayers have been slapped with the bill of A$540,000.
Queen Elizabeth’s son has since faced intense backlash over his mode of transport as he continues to create awareness around the hot topic.
Last night, a Clarence House spokesman addressed the issue: “Global travel is an inescapable part of the Prince’s role as a senior member of the Royal Family representing the UK overseas."
Queen Elizabeth’s son has since faced intense backlash over his mode of transport as he continues to create awareness around climate change.
The statement continued: “When he travels he does so at the request of the British Government. He does not choose the destinations any more than he chooses the means by which the journeys are undertaken.”
In August last year, Express UKreported that their French holiday was estimated to have a carbon footprint of almost three kilograms, while their earlier trip to Ibiza was believed to have wracked up almost four.