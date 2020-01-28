Prince Charles has been slammed for taking a whopping three private jets in 11 days. Getty

Queen Elizabeth’s son has since faced intense backlash over his mode of transport as he continues to create awareness around the hot topic.



Last night, a Clarence House spokesman addressed the issue: “Global travel is an inescapable part of the Prince’s role as a senior member of the Royal Family representing the UK overseas."

The statement continued: “When he travels he does so at the request of the British Government. He does not choose the destinations any more than he chooses the means by which the journeys are undertaken.”

This isn't the first time the royal family have faced criticism over their use of private jets.

In August last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were slammed for chartering two private jets in a matter of days. Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came under fire after chartering two private jets in a matter of days.

In August last year, Express UK reported that their French holiday was estimated to have a carbon footprint of almost three kilograms, while their earlier trip to Ibiza was believed to have wracked up almost four.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were quickly labelled as "hypocrites" on social media.