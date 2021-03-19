Maggie Beer (left) and Matt Moran (right) previously presented The Great Australian Bake Off before it ended its four-year run on Foxtel. Foxtel/Instagram

According to the publication, there had been whispers about the show potentially being picked up by Channel 7, after the franchise rights went on the open market in 2020.

But despite the rumours, Foxtel is apparently very keen to continue producing the show, which previously aired on the network for four years.

At this stage, it remains unclear whether Foxtel is looking to revamp the series, or continue using the format fans have come to know and love.

Baking aficionados were recently treated to a delicious piece of information, with the news The Great Australian Bake Off is returning to TV after a two-year hiatus. Foxtel/Instagram

What’s more, there is no word on whether OG presenters Matt Moran, Maggie Beer, Mel Buttle and Claire Hooper will be returning.

The surprise announcement comes after culinary queen Maggie revealed her love for the kitchen is somewhat bittersweet in the wake of her daughter’s passing.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph in February, the 76-year-old admitted her kitchen is filled with both happy and sad memories of Saskia – some of which are too painful to consider.

There is there is no word on whether Matt and Maggie will return to the show. Foxtel/Instagram

“I don’t know that any mother or father ever truly recovers,” Maggie confessed, referring to the random objects, photos and subtle reminders of Saskia.

The much-loved chef went on to say that, while her grief currently outweighs the positive memories, there will come a time when the situation is reversed.

At the time of Saskia’s death, Maggie shared the heartbreaking news with fans on social media.

"It is with broken hearts we need to let you all know that our beautiful, extraordinary daughter Saskia died unexpectedly yet peacefully in her sleep," Maggie wrote.