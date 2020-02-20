Beer announced her passing via social media.

“It is with broken hearts we need to let you all know that our beautiful, extraordinary daughter Saskia died unexpectedly yet peacefully in her sleep on Friday night,” she wrote.

“We ask for time/space as we grapple to come to terms with our loss and appreciate all the support we have been given. Maggie, Colin and family.”

A statement also appeared on Saskia's own Instagram page.

"Our beautiful, extraordinary daughter, sister, wife and mother died unexpectedly yet peacefully in her sleep on Friday night," it read. "The business Saskia grew and loved will continue on with me, her loving husband. We ask for time/space as we grapple to come to terms with our loss and appreciate all the support we have been given."

Mum of three Saskia followed in her mother’s footsteps and was also a successful food producer and entrepreneur.