Grant Denyer is currently in lockdown in the Gold Coast due to the COVID pandemic. Left: Getty | Right: Instagram

Queensland recorded three new COVID cases today during its first day of a snap, three-day lockdown.

But Grant has clearly not let the fact his holiday has been interrupted by the virus dampen his spirits as he amuses himself and Instagram followers.

Indeed, his fans were particularly tickled in the comments, joining in on the fun.

"Just don’t mix em up! Don’t put your g-string on your face and vice versa!!" one follower wrote.

"Multi purpose 😂" another user penned.

Others were happy to see Grant on their turf, suggesting he and his family set up roots in the state.

"We’re gonna keep you now Grant, in fact we’re keeping the whole family don’t worry you’ll love being Queenslanders ❤️😂😂."

During his stint on I'm A Celebrity, Grant Denyer confessed he has a "sleep-shagging" affliction. Channel Ten

This isn't the first time Grant has shocked the public with his x-rated comments.

During his stint on I'm A Celebrity, the racecar driver revealed he didn’t know how to confess something to his team-mates “without coming off really creepy and weird”.

“Have you ever heard of sleep-shagging?” Grant asked to an understandably perplexed camp. “It’s a real thing…", he continued, "and, uh, yeah, ask my wife or… my previous partners”. The presenter went on to clarify the condition, explaining, “I initiate sex in my sleep and don’t know that I’m doing it". WATCH: Grant Denyer reveals his bizarre sex habits on I'm A Celeb (Story continues after video)

After the initial shock of the confession died down, Grant was quick to placate any lingering doubts surrounding his “sleep-shagging” affliction.

“No one needs to be freaked out,” the 43-year-old said. “I don’t, like, wander around the place and find somewhere to sleep.

“It’s only when I’m next to my wife. It’s like a… it must be just a subconscious thing.”