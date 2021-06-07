Apparently Grant isn't too happy he was overlooked for The Chase's relaunch. Supplied

An industry insider reveals Grant, who has hosted several game shows including Family Feud, Celebrity Name Game, Games of Games and Million Dollar Minute, isn’t happy that he was overlooked when it came to fronting The Chase’s highly anticipated relaunch.

“Grant honestly thought he was short odds for the job. He had just come off the back of being runner-up on I’m a Celebrity and figured he was a shoo-in for the role,” tells the source.

Larry Emdur hosts the Aussie version of The Chase. Channel Seven

However, as the source explains, one key criterion Channel Seven had when looking for Andrew’s replacement was that whoever it was needed to have “absolutely no baggage”.

“Frankly, they couldn’t afford to take a risk with a show like this. And while Grant is incredibly popular, he’s also very polarising,” muses the insider.

“There is no-one that doesn’t love Larry Emdur – he’s a natural fit for the role, especially having fronted game shows like The Price Is Right and Wheel of Fortune.”

Grant previously hosted Family Feud. Channel Ten

The insider points out that Grant worked at Channel Seven for six years as Sunrise’s weatherman, but didn’t exactly leave on the best of terms. This could have possibly impacted the casting outcome.

It comes as Grant, 43, told TV Week that his phone isn’t exactly ringing with presenting offers. He’s now turning to acting while trying to remain optimistic. He explained he’s “thankful” to have the extra time to spend with his three daughters and wife, Chezzi.

