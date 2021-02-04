Grant Denyer has lost another hosting gig. Channel Ten

According to a report from TV Tonight, Channel Ten has released the list of shows making a return for 2021. And Grant's Celebrity Name Game didn't make the cut.

Fans of the presenter lamented the show's axing as a massive blow for Grant, who has now lost yet another hosting gig.

"What a shame for Grant Denyer," a fan commented under the report, "I feel he is better suited to a panel/talk show away from the strictness of hosting reality TV.

I hope something comes up for him with longevity like his time on Sunrise and Family Feud. Grant must have a podium finish when it comes to shows that didn’t fire ranging from Iron Chef to Game of Games to Dancing With The Stars. Fingers crossed for him!"

Indeed, this isn't the first time Grant has been unexpectedly out of work.

Last year, Grant admitted he wanted new challenges outside of hosting. Instagram

In recent years, Family Feud, The Great Australian Spelling Bee and Game of Games have all been axed after a short stint on our screens.

Though, it seems like Grant is hoping spread his wings and fly away from showbiz regardless.

Last year, Grant opened up about his hosting career on social media, explaining he was ready for a new challenge.

“I’m lucky to have a wonderful career in TV, but I’ve also been super hungry to learn a completely different skill and stretch the brain muscle again with a good, solid challenge,” the father-of-two captioned a photo of himself flying a plane on his Instagram.

And it was this hunger for something new that motivated Grant's recent stint on I'm A Celeb. Speaking exclusively to TV Week, Grant opened up about his decision to finally pull the trigger and enter the jungle.

Grant just missed out on being crowned Kind of the jungle, as former Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield scooped up first place. Channel Ten