Grant Denyer's latest Instagram post of a bonfire has terrified fans. Instagram

Grant captioned the post: "Thank you school holidays... you were lit 🔥 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 #bonfire."

But while the Family Feud host seemed wrapped with the scene unfolding, Grant's commenters were not so blasé about the flames.

"This looks terrifying." one fan wrote.

"Ummm there's a fire behind you." another penned.

"OMG Grant looks a bit scary in the background there." a third added.

"Good Lord. Is @chezzidenyer aware of what's unfolding???" another wrote. And so on.

The I'm A Celeb star was quick to quell his fans' nerves.

Grant Denyer hosted Family Feud from 2014-2020. Channel Ten

"Just a small backyard bonfire." he responded to the commenter who labelled the scene "terrifying".

He went on to explain further in a subsequent comment, writing "A nice controlled bonfire. Huge cleanup for on our family farm. These were all dead trees and fallen limbs."

Grant and Chezzi Denyer recently welcomed their third child, Sunday, into the world.

Grant and Chezzi Denyer welcomed their third child, Sunday, in February this year. Instagram

Taking to Instagram, proud mum Chezzi shared the first snap of her and Grant's newest arrival.

"We are over-the-moon excited to announce the wonderful & safe arrival of our brand new baby girl, the spectacularly gorgeous Sunday Mary Mae Denyer," she penned.

"I never thought my heart could feel so full! This has been the greatest week of my life. We never want to emerge from this beautiful baby bubble! It’s been the most wonderful feeling! Words cannot describe how in love we are right now."

