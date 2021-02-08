“Grant is furious.” Instagram

Meanwhile, Dr Chris Brown’s model girlfriend, Brooke Meredith, appeared rather glum as she watched her boyfriend throw back champagnes at the party, prompting whispers that there could be trouble in paradise.

We sure hope not!

Abbie Chatfield took the 2021 I'm A Celeb crown. Instagram

Speaking to WHO the morning after the finale, Grant weighed in on coming second to the reality TV star.

"Yeah finishing second's funny - you're so close to a win and and now you feel like the Shannon Noll of Australia, forever second place!"

He added: "It was an incredible experience and it was really lovely to see Abbie kind of rebirth herself. She had a troublesome experience when she was on The Bachelor and she suffered from a lot of trolls and had a lot of backlash so for her to kind of rebuild herself and then go on to win this is a special outcome."

"Yeah finishing second's funny - you're so close to a win and and now you feel like the Shannon Noll of Australia, forever second place!" Ten

New Idea previously reported that Grant’s campmate status was his “last chance” to make things work at Network Ten.

“The only thing that will help Grant’s career and his place at the network is to win,” a production insider dished. “Hopefully the show gives fans a chance to fall in love with the old Grant or at the very least, reinvent himself.

“Fingers crossed he can take out the top spot and become the hero he was once known and loved for,” the source added.

For more, pick up a copy of the latest issue of New Idea. On sale now!