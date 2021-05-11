Grant Denyer had quite the boogie at Sailor's birthday bash - so much so that the photos are ever so blurry. Instagram

In a clip posted to Grant's Instagram on Monday, viewers were treated to an empty dance floor, save for the confetti covering the floor, balloons lining the carpet, and one understandably exhausted looking mum Chezzi Denyer holding her newborn Sunday.

While the scenes suggested the party was winding down, things were only just heating up; Sailor's guests hadn't even arrived but Grant was ready to get the celebrations started as he picked up the birthday girl and twirled around the empty dance floor.

If you're wondering just how much gusto Grant had when it came to his moves, the blurriness of the above photos should give you some indication.

And it seems as though the I'm A Celeb star was just as energetic during the actual party itself as he wrote in his caption, "I'm sorry to every kid I accidentally knocked over all night."

We do, however, hate to break it to Sailor's younger sisters that they might not be afforded the same type of shindig as, for Grant, one event was more than enough. "Hell of a party!!" he wrote, Let's never do this again".

Grant and Chezzi Denyer share three kids - Sailor, 10, Scout, 5, and Sunday, three months. Instagram

Grant provided even more detail about what went down at the birthday bash and, it's safe to say, it sounds like it was worth the inevitable post-party exhaustion.

"Ensuring this 10th bday part is LIT AF 🔥" Grant started the post. "Dad is the ultimate hype man to get the D-floor pumpin’ and the club rats jumpin’. This guy parties 👉🏻🕺🏼👈🏻."



He continued: "P.S this was 4:45pm and no one had arrived yet but the Cheezels had kicked in and they couldn’t stop this tornado 🌪.



"PPS about 15 mins after they arrived one kid spewed all over the presents. They couldn’t keep up, I was untouchable my friends. A force on the floor. You just don’t lose it."

Grant is a proud dad indeed. Instagram

The comments section was soon inundated with birthday wishes, laughing emojis and people deeming the Denyers a "fun family".

One even pointed out where Grant's dancing skills may have come from.

"You did learn some steps as host of DWTS (Dancing With The Stars)" they wrote.

Even though Grant has some regrets, we're sure Sailor will remember the birthday bash fondly for years to come.