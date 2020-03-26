Gold Logie-winner Grant Denyer has called for the annual awards night to be called off in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 62nd Logie Awards are due to be held on Sunday, June 28, on the Gold Coast.

'It feels wrong and self-indulgent in these times for the industry to pat itself on the back,' Grant said, almost two years after he took home the top gong.

Grant's concerns come weeks after his show, Dancing With The Stars cancelled live studio audiences in a bid to keep the show alive whilst keeping fans, contestants and workers protected from the virus.