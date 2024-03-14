A brand new series is coming to 9Network at the end of March 2024...

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and Australian business mogul Janine Allis will be pitted against each other while on the hunt to find Australia's most exciting and innovative new food and drink ideas.

The new series, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, will help Australia's newest entrepreneur hopefuls turn their dreams into reality by giving them the opportunity to break into the multi-billion-dollar food and beverage industry.

The series premiers on Tuesday, March 26 at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now, meaning you don't have much time to prepare for the "intense grilling" we are about to see.