A brand new series is coming to 9Network at the end of March 2024...
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and Australian business mogul Janine Allis will be pitted against each other while on the hunt to find Australia's most exciting and innovative new food and drink ideas.
The new series, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, will help Australia's newest entrepreneur hopefuls turn their dreams into reality by giving them the opportunity to break into the multi-billion-dollar food and beverage industry.
The series premiers on Tuesday, March 26 at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now, meaning you don't have much time to prepare for the "intense grilling" we are about to see.
The thrilling and intense new TV series will watch the global culinary expert and the founder of Boost Juice, mentor and guide two competing teams fighting for survival as they compete in many high-pressure challenges as Gordon and Janine search for their winner who will take a home a cash price of a $250,000 investment and a one-year mentorship.
With only 14 spots up for grabs, the contestants will be required to put their best foot forward to impress the judges, however, the real fun starts after Gordon and Janine select their teams and the competition begins.
“Australia’s food and beverage businesses are some of the most innovative in the world," Janine said.
Getty
The contestants will need to prove they can tackle ALL aspects of running a successful business.
Having to prove their competency in customer service, marketing, sales, branding, and event management, the aspiring entrepreneurs must be driven, creative, ambitious, and most of all, competitive.
Who has what it takes to become Australia's next Food Star?
Gordon Ramsay believes passion is the most important quality...
"Passion absolutely needs to be front and centre, followed by someone that has drive," he said. "In business, you also need to be laser-focused. These three key elements are what everyone needs to make a business successful."
Gordon is excited about "discovering groundbreaking ideas within Australia and sharing them with the world."
"Food Stars will help elevate Australia’s innovative nature," he said.
"This is a competition that highlights the most exciting food and drink ideas in the country, some of which may have never been heard of before," Gordon said.
Getty
The Food Star series format has previously broadcasted in the UK and the US and has proven successful, however, Gordon has said that while he "love[s] the freedom the US brings, the Australian ideas feel more grounded and unique."
Gordon appears to love the Aussies!
So get ready Australia... Gordon and Janine are determined to do everything it takes to find Australia's next Food Star.