Georgie shared a throwback of her time working on The All New Monty with Sam Frost, Patti Newton and Leisel Jones. Instagram

The nostalgic post was accompanied by the sweet caption, "The Full Monty with these Gorgy women. Important cause and a great show. Going through old pics in this lockdown, I can’t face another puzzle 🧩".

Sam Frost was quick to comment on the memory, penning, "Aww love ❤️ what an experience x".

Others were equally as moved by the photograph.

"GIRL POWER!! 💕💕💕💕" one user wrote.

"Beautiful Ladies 🥰💕" added another.

Georgie is no stranger to a throwback. Instagram

Georgie's trip down photographic memory lane comes just as filming for Home & Away was interrupted due to Sydney's recent lockdown.

The 56-year-old lamented the news just last week, sharing a flashback photo of herself and Home & Away alum Kassandra Clementi and Alec Snow.

“'Excited about Friday' flashback. All dressed up….. and literally nowhere to go 😅😅😷. But have a great weekend anyway ❤️🧡💜".

Meanwhile, Sam Frost has vowed to use her time in lockdown to take up a very important project... one she is already very familiar with.

Indeed, when breaking the news about Home & Away's filming restrictions, the 32-year-old simultaneously announced that her 'Iso diary' would be making a comeback.

"Bad news: We're going into full lockdown. Good news: Welcome back #SamsIsoDiary... there's always a silver lining guys," the actress wrote on her Instagram story.

'Sam's Iso Diary' refers to the oh-so-relatable moments the actress shared to her Instagram when in lockdown for the first time, including the weird sounds of her washing machine, her online shopping habits and more.

Well, there's one way to keep us entertained.