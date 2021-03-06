Proud husband Lee shared the same gorgeous snap celebrating his and Georgia's nuptials, writing, "We did a thing! 🤵🏻‍♂️👰🏼05.03.21 #aloveleewedding."

Georgia and Lee originally had plans to marry in Sicily, Italy, but due to the coronavirus and the ensuing travel restrictions their destination wedding plans were dashed.

"We figured there's too many 'What if's' in the world at the moment, there's too many variables," Georgia revealed on the Ben, Rob & Robbo show in June last year.

"Even if borders re-open up, even if we're all fine to travel by then, even if Italy's fine by then, we don't want to put it on our family and friends that they have to find the money to do so in such uncertain times with people losing jobs and everything."

The Melbourne-based couple then opted to marry in Tasmania and after more border closures, lockdowns, cancellations and re-cancellations, it finally worked out!

Georgia and Lee met on The Bachelorette in 2016. Ten

The couple shared their engagement news with the world back in September 2019 and Lee's proposal was at a very special location.

"If you think you recognise the boat, you’re right. It’s the very same one we had our first date on," Georgia wrote on Instagram shortly after Lee popped the question.

"@leeroyelliott, my fiancé, you absolutely outdid yourself with everything about this incredible surprise weekend. I love you so much and can’t wait to marry you!!!!!!

Congratulations to the happy couple!