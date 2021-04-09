In sad news, Georgia Love's pet cat Pawdrey Hepburn has gone missing from her and Lee Elliott's Melbourne home and the former Bachelorette has made a passionate plea to her followers. Instagram

"Jumped the fence in Fraser St, Richmond last night and hasn't come home. We're very worried after all the rain overnight. She's never been gone more than 2 hours before. Please share to help find her."

Georgia's friends and followers have been sharing the post on social media including 2020 Bachelor winner Irena Srbinovska.

The reality star, who also hails from Melbourne, re-posted Georgia's missing cat poster to her Instagram Stories.

“My Richmond friends please keep a lookout for Pawdrey," Irena captioned her post.

Pawdrey's official Instagram account was also flooded with messages from people sharing advice.

Taking to Instagram, Georgia (pictured) shared two posts informing her followers that Pawdrey had not been seen since Thursday evening. Instagram

"She's probably hiding somewhere. Put her litter out and some food and look in every place, cats can get into small places, I hope she comes home soon!" one person wrote.

"Sometimes cats go ‘wandering’ - it is actually a natural thing... She will come home. True and have faith and hope. I had 2 x Siamese and they both did the same thing... they returned. I hope she is safe and well," another Pawdrey fan penned.

Pawdrey turned six in March and Georgia has affectionately called her cat "the first love of my life."

To mark Pawdrey's fifth birthday, the former Bachelorette shared a selection of photos dedicated to her "abnormally long-whiskered, floof-toed, fur-bellied grumpy cat”.

"Lee thinks I’m joking when I say I could never love him as much as I love you but we know the truth," she joked at the time.

On her and Pawdrey's fifth anniversary, Georgia also remarked that she wasn't sure she could ever love a human child as much as her beloved cat.

"Legit don’t know how I could ever love an actual human spawn as much as I love this cat and I know that categorises me as an official crazy cat lady but I don’t care coz it’s TRUE! Plus she doesn’t need homeschooling."

The sad news comes just weeks after Georgia and Lee's lavish Tasmania wedding.

The couple tied the knot at Frogmore Creek Winery - a destination wedding despite their original plans of an Italian wedding being dashed by the coronavirus travel restrictions.

Bride Georgia wore two gowns on her the big day, created by Jason Grech, who also dressed her for her first ever Bachelorette cocktail party when she met her husband-to-be.

