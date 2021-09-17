Cheesy garlic bread crumpets. TikTok

The new food hack has gone viral on the social media platform, with Food Made Simple sharing a quick video on how to make this cheesy snack.

All you need is a packet of crumpets, garlic butter and cheese, and the delicious dish will come to life in no time.

In the video, which you can watch in the player above, we see a stack of crumpets cut up into small quarters, replacing the traditional baguette, and then placed in an oven-proof dish.

They look so good! TikTok

We then see the user pour a generous amount of melted garlic butter over the crumpets, followed by grated cheese placed on top.

You then put the dish in the oven and wait until it is cooked to cheesy perfection.

And voila! You're left with golden garlic bread goodness - crumpets style.

The dish was met by mixed reactions from viewers. TikTok

Of course, like any traditional dish that has been reimagined, viewers were a little divided on whether or not they were behind this hack.

"I'm so conflicted I don't know whether I hate it or want to try it," one user wrote.

"At first I was, just leave it as crumpets, but then the end, they looked so nice. I'm torn," another added.

The rest followed in suit, with many unsure on how they feel about this creative new dish.