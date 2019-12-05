RELATED: Kate and William join the Queen for Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

The Unspoken Rule About The Garden Party Dress Code

When in doubt, always opt for a semi-formal. Since garden parties can often range from casual to formal events, being classy yet understated is a good place to start.

While most garden parties are held in the late afternoon till sundown, some of them can be brunch or after-dinner affairs, so choose what to wear according to the weather and the occasion being celebrated – but if you’re second-guessing, always ask the host.

Some Guidelines For Women

Pastels And Bright Colours

Garden parties are primarily outdoor events, so dressing in colours that suit the environment will be a welcome sight. Floral prints, soft pastels, and monochrome dresses are all good choices for garden parties, and are flexible enough to suit everything from simple dinners to wedding receptions.

But a quick word of warning! Stay away from animal prints.

Keep It Comfy

It’s someone’s backyard, not a formal dinner. You’ll be surrounded by dirt, grass, and bugs, so there’s no pressure for you to dress to impress! Clothes that are too tight or too loose are definitely things you’d want to avoid – garden parties are relaxed affairs, so opt for something comfy with a hint of class.

Stand Out And Be Whimsical

Accessories like bracelets, anklets, earrings or necklaces are all good things to wear to a garden party – in moderation of course. Try to limit yourself to one or two pieces that don’t stand out and suit the theme of the party. People often use this occasion to be a little more relaxed with their accessories, like wearing butterfly clips or simple headbands.

If The Shoe Fits

Footwear is another important thing to keep in mind, if only because of the abundance of grassy surfaces. Platform wedges or block heel sandals are all good choices when it comes to shoes, though strappy sandals can do in a pinch if you don’t mind the grass tickling your toes.

Not Just The Dress

If you don’t feel like wearing a dress, a good alternative to a one-piece outfit is a blouse with loose culottes or wide leg pants. If it’s a bit chilly, you can throw on a blazer or light dinner jacket for warmth. If you’re feeling a bit fancy, a shawl or scarf is a great addition to make your outfit look a little more classy.

Some Guidelines For The Men

Smart casual : Shorts (around knee length) or slacks (preferably in light colours) paired with a classy shirt and tie are mainstays of men’s garden party wear.

Hats : Optional, but can really tie a look together if paired with the right clothing. Brimmed straw hats are a particularly good choice on warmer days!

Shoes : Boat shoes and loafers are the best choices for footwear. Even if garden parties aren’t overly formal events, sticking with closed-toe shoes are still classy choices for men.

Celebrate In Style

Comfortable, stylish, yet classy are the key points of any good garden party outfit. You can never go wrong with a simple cocktail dress, but there are some pretty relaxed alternatives if you’re not a dressy kind of person. Just remember to keep it low-key and comfortable, and you should be all set!

