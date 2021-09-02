Fried Chicken Shapes. Supplied

The new Fried Chicken Shapes has an initial flavour hit of mild pepper and fried chicken skin, followed by a taste of salt and dark chicken meat and additional savoury spices.

Taking a spin on the original Pizza flavour, Shapes Cheesy Garlic Pizza include a delicious garlic taste with mild herb notes.

The garlic builds and a mild cheese and buttery flavour come through, and the butter lingers and ends with strong garlic and mild.

Shapes Cheesy Garlic Pizza. Supplied

“There’s nothing better than the aroma of a classic cheesy garlic pizza or the first bite of a piece of hot fried chicken, so why not pack these flavours in a biscuit?" Krishma Sood, Arnott’s Shapes Marketing Manager said.

"We know Aussies love Shapes and are all about that flavour hit which is why we are constantly trialing unexpected flavours that leave fans wanting more.”

You can grab these new Shapes flavours when they launch on September 8 from Woolworths, Coles and independent supermarkets nationwide for $3.20.