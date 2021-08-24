RITZ Cracker Bites Sweet Chilli are sweet but spicy, and will no doubt be the ultimate crowd pleaser.
You can turn it into a snack bowl by simply tearing down the side of the pack, making it perfect for sharing - or not if you want to keep them all to yourself.
You can find the RITZ Cracker Bites Sweet Chilli exclusively at Woolworths from September 2021 for a price of $4.00.
The new cracker bites also make for the perfect addition to your charcuterie board, where you can offer your guests a perfectly rounded tray of flavour.
Not only are they simple and easy to put together, but if you build a cheeseboard the right way, they look so good that it’s worthy enough for a share to social media.
Plus, they serve as the perfect appetiser, and the best part is you can build it however you wish - perfect if you have any picky eaters in the family.
Find out how to style the perfect cheeseboard here.