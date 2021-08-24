RITZ Cracker Bites Sweet Chilli. Supplied

RITZ Cracker Bites Sweet Chilli are sweet but spicy, and will no doubt be the ultimate crowd pleaser.

You can turn it into a snack bowl by simply tearing down the side of the pack, making it perfect for sharing - or not if you want to keep them all to yourself.

You can find the RITZ Cracker Bites Sweet Chilli exclusively at Woolworths from September 2021 for a price of $4.00.

They make for the perfect addition to your charcuterie board. Supplied

The new cracker bites also make for the perfect addition to your charcuterie board, where you can offer your guests a perfectly rounded tray of flavour.

Not only are they simple and easy to put together, but if you build a cheeseboard the right way, they look so good that it’s worthy enough for a share to social media.

Plus, they serve as the perfect appetiser, and the best part is you can build it however you wish - perfect if you have any picky eaters in the family.

