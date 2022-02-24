A new burger joint in Sydney's Marrickville is giving away free burgers. Supplied

There’s just one catch: you’ll need to download the burger joint’s app here, and a coupon for a free burger will be provided which you can then scan at the point of purchase.

On the menu, the diner-style venue has everything from cheeseburgers (Angus beef, grilled onion, cheese, ketchup) to the Slim’s Original (Angus beef, grilled onion, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Slim’s spread) to Slim’s Original Crispy Chicken (Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise).

Get in quick! Supplied

For the non-meat eaters, there’s also a Veggie burger (plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, vegan garlic mayonnaise) on offer.

Get in quick – this deal won’t last long.