A product from popular taco kit brand, Old El Paso, has been recalled from Woolworths and Coles supermarkets across Australia.
The 350g Old El Paso Hard n Soft Taco Kit has been recalled due to containing an incorrect sachet, which contained a milk allergen.
WATCH NOW: Here's why food is recalled. Article continues after video.
The product was available at Woolworths and Coles stores in QLD, NSW, VIC, SA, NT, ACT and WA as well as TAS.
It was also available at IGA in TAS and QLD.
The specific product being recalled had the best before date June 30, 2024.
Coles
The sachet was labelled 'Ckn Ndle'.
"Any consumers who have a milk allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed," Food Standards Australia and New Zealand said.
Anyone who purchased this recalled product can return it where it was purchased to receive a full refund.
Anyone concerned about their health are urged to seek medical advice.
For further information, General Mills Australia PtyL Ltd encourages you to contact them on 1800 677 774 or https://generalmills.com.au.