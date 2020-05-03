Hachette

The Switch by Beth O’Leary

After a mishap at work, Leena Cotton escapes the city to regroup at her grandmother’s house.

The almost 80-year-old Eileen is newly single and looking for love but the pickings are slim in her rural village so the pair decide to swap lives.

This funny, comforting and gorgeous read is by the author of The Flatshare.

Hachette

Confessions of a Forty-Something by Alexandra Potter

When her business and relationship both end, Nell is forced to leave Los Angeles and return

to London to start over.

But while she feels like a failure compared to her Insta-perfect friends, who are now married with kids, a new friendship with 80-something widow Cricket pushes Nell to re-evaluate life.

A novel full of charm and hope from a bestselling author.

Hachette

In Five Years by Rebecca Serle

Manhattan lawyer Dannie’s life looks to be perfect: her career is on track and she’s engaged to the perfect man.

Then one day she wakes up and realises she’s in the company of another man and it’s five years in the future.

Was it a just a dream or something else? This clever and imaginative novel will both break and warm your heart.

Text Publishing

The Long Shadow by Anne Buist

Psychologist Isabel moves to a rural town and in between looking after her own toddler, starts running a mother and baby therapy group.

Then she receives an anonymous note from one of the mums, warning that a killer is about to strike. Suspenseful Aussie noir at its best.

Allen & Unwin

The Drop Off by Fiona Harris & mike Mcleish

Megan, Lizzy and Sam are school gate mates – if it weren’t for their children, they wouldn’t have much in common.

But when life throws a curve ball, the unlikely trio are forced to band together for the good of their community.

From the husband and wife TV comedy team, this is spot-on – full of funny, relatable moments.