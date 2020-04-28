The royal family aren’t immune to the current Covid -19 pandemic and just like the rest of us the Queen has had to find ways to entertain herself during self-isolation.
Of course, while we are doing puzzles and baking, Queen Elizabeth II is still holding meetings and doing paperwork.
But, without her usual hectic schedule of public engagements, she is sure to have some extra time on her hands. And, royal commentator Ingrid Seward believes that the Queen will find plenty of ways to fill that time.
"She'll be very unused to this,” she told Sky News.
“Although of course she's been working on her state papers from her red box, she'll probably be doing some of the things we've been doing, like going through drawers, maybe doing her photo albums. She always says, 'if I stop, I drop'.”
Of course, the Queen also has two dogs, so it’s very likely that she is taking them for walks around the grounds of Windsor Castle where she is isolating.
The Queen has continued her meetings with the Prime Minister Boris Johnson via phone.
And, it’s also been reported that she is enjoying regular Zoom catch ups with her family.
Indeed, it believed that the Queen celebrated her recent 94th birthday with virtual calls from several family members. But this year’s celebrations were much more low key than previous years with the annual gun salute being cancelled due to the outbreak.
"I don't think the Queen will mind, added Ingrid.
“Because she once said there are so many birthdays and so many anniversaries that we as a family are only really inclined to celebrate every 10 years.
The Queen is believed to be holding video calls with family.
"She'll probably will celebrate with her immediate staff because of course she's not able to be around anyone else.
“Normally she would maybe go riding or something, but she would certainly think that's very much the wrong thing to do at the moment.
"She's very conscious, as always, of people and their problems. Certainly, she very much thinks of others rather than herself. She's got that wonderful sense of duty and she's very humble."