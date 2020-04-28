The royal family aren’t immune to the current Covid -19 pandemic and just like the rest of us the Queen has had to find ways to entertain herself during self-isolation.

Of course, while we are doing puzzles and baking, Queen Elizabeth II is still holding meetings and doing paperwork.

But, without her usual hectic schedule of public engagements, she is sure to have some extra time on her hands. And, royal commentator Ingrid Seward believes that the Queen will find plenty of ways to fill that time.

"She'll be very unused to this,” she told Sky News.

“Although of course she's been working on her state papers from her red box, she'll probably be doing some of the things we've been doing, like going through drawers, maybe doing her photo albums. She always says, 'if I stop, I drop'.”

Of course, the Queen also has two dogs, so it’s very likely that she is taking them for walks around the grounds of Windsor Castle where she is isolating.