The conversation quickly turned to the radio host's own awkward encounters with celebrities with Wippa explaining his unfriendly encounter with Denzel Washington.
Wippa explained that he was at the same restaurant as Denzel Washington and made his way over to get a photo with the Hollywood actor.
But before he arrived, “Denzel shakes his head as if to say no” and the manager of the restaurant “jumps in…then looks at me and goes ‘no.’”
“It was so cold…I just had to wander back to my seat “
Sarah also joined the conversation revealing her awkward moment with Leonardo DiCaprio, labelling the situation as “unkind.”
“I got shut down” she explained, revealing that it was 3 am when she had approached the actor for a photo after being dared by Fitzy.
“The hand went up” Fitzy explained, telling listeners that the famous actor told Sarah “I don't do photos,” leaving her empty-handed as she walked back.
Fitzy, Wippa and Sarah aren't the only ones dishing on all the awkward details from celebrity encounters gone wrong.
Last month Jackie O detailed her “rude” encounter with Australian actor Michael Caton on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.
“It’s really hard to go up to a celebrity that you love because you’re nervous and you hope that they are going to be nice to you... you hear horror stories,” Jackie O told listeners.
“I just assume they are all going to be lovely” Kyle exclaimed.
“They’re not all lovely!” Jackie O confirmed.