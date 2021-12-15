James Moffat

1. To make glaze, place all ingredients in a large saucepan over a medium to high heat. Cook, whisking until smooth. Bring to boil. Gently boil, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes, or until thickened. Transfer half the glaze to a bowl. Refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve.

2. Cut through the ham rind, about 10cm from shank end of leg. To remove rind, run thumb around edge of rind, just under skin. Carefully pull rind away from the fat, starting from the widest edge of ham, up to the cut.

3. Using a very sharp knife, make shallow cuts, about 1cm apart, across the ham fat. Don’t cut all the way through the fat or it will spread when exposed to the heat.

4. Wrap shank end of ham in foil. Place the ham in a large roasting pan lined with baking paper. Brush with 1 cup of the remaining glaze.

5. Cook in a moderately slow oven (160C) for 40 minutes, brushing with remaining glaze three times during cooking. Increase oven temperature to very hot (220C), cook for a further 15 to 20 minutes, or until caramelised. Remove. Cool slightly.

6. To serve, heat reserved glaze in a small saucepan over a low heat until warm. Place warm ham on a platter. Serve sliced with glaze, herbs and fresh figs.

Tip: Glaze can be made up to two days ahead. Reheat before using. Ham can be prepared up to two days ahead. Cover ham with rind to protect it while it’s in the fridge, before glazing.

