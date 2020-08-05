Taking to Instagram recently, Fifi, 43 shared an emotional post, where she revealed she was sleep deprived as her one-year-old daughter, Daisy had forgotten how to sleep. Instagram

“We’ve had better weekends,” Fifi wrote, alongside an adorable selfie of herself and Daisy.

“In addition to the little carpet burn on her nose (after a valiant attempt to stand) at 12 months Daisy has forgotten how and when to sleep and I’m so sleep deprived I’m not even sure what time of day it is. My poor little snuggle bug. Ps. Open to any tips,” she added.

Fifi’s post was met with an outpouring of support and advice from her celeb mama friends.

“SLEEP REGRESSION PAIN IS REAL.. Hang in there, she’ll remember again,” comedian Em Rusciano wrote.

“Love you,” The Project‘s Carrie Bickmore added.

“So hard!! If it keeps up... I say find a good sleep consultant and pay them all the money. So worth it,” mum-of-three and journalist Jodie Speers suggested.

A week later, Fifi took on board the helpful advice that was offered and welcomed a sleep specialist into her home to help get Daisy back into a sleep routine.

In an emotional follow-up post, Fifi, who is also mum to seven-year-old Trixie, revealed that the expert had transformed their lives.

“I recently shared the struggles I’ve been having as a mum with a baby that stopped sleeping for longer than an hour in lockdown,” Fifi began.

“I’m not very good at asking for help, and because I love my kids so much I feel like it is my job alone to care for them and to manage any challenges. I was being strangled by the guilt that I was letting them both down and I wasn’t good enough,” she added.

Fifi went on to say that after receiving lots of love and messages she realised she was “not a failure for asking for help.”

She wrote: “I welcomed the amazing @sleepbysteph into my life and she has transformed our lives! Daisy is sleeping in her cot through the night, I have stopped feeding her to sleep (which meant I was tied to the bed for hours on end and she was only sleeping lightly so waking every time I moved) she is routinely napping, happy at awake times instead of grizzling all day because she’s tired.

“And Trixie has got her mummy-time back because I’m not attached to Daisy 24/7 so I can spend quality time with both the girls. And I am getting a good night’s sleep which is making me a happy and present mum instead of being constantly stressed and tired!” she added.

Fifi concluded her lengthy post by urging other mums who need help, particularly those who are feeling isolated in lockdown Melbourne where she lives, to reach out for help.

“By surrendering and allowing Steph to weave her magic we are back to a fully functioning family! I wanted to share this in case any mums are in a similar situation and need to ask for help. Especially during lockdown when it’s even more intense and isolating. @sleepbysteph is available online or over the phone to support you, she is the warmest loveliest beautiful mumma!

“You’re not alone and with the expert help and experienced advice getting babies and children in healthy sleep routines is so achievable!” she added.

Not long after, Olympic Gold medallist and mum-of-three Libby Trickett comment on the post, writing: “So wonderful to hear you asked for help and so glad it’s made a difference!”

The Morning Show‘s Kylie Gillies also stated: “I can just ‘feel’ you in this post Fifi. Relief, love, frustration, joy… the lot! Ah... motherhood.”

Meanwhile, Edwina Bartholomew added: “I’m so, so glad @sleepbysteph was able to help you, @fifi_box. She is just the best.”

Proving just how amazing it feels to get a good night’s sleep, Fifi shared another selfie of herself smiling in bed.

“Ps. This was me after the first time I slept for 8 hours straight in over a year. I was so happy. I don’t even care how puffy and unflattering this is, I had to capture the moment, I was a happy well slept mumma,” she wrote.

This article first appeared on bounty parents.