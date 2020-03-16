Fifi was spotted out after interviewing Katy Perry. Matrix Media

Monday, the 43-year-old proved she doesn’t let work get in the way of spending quality time with her “two little loves”, opting to take them to meet the ‘Roar’ hit-maker too.

“Daisy preparing Katy Perry for the fun times ahead,” Fifi captioned a cute snap of her daughters with Katy, who recently revealed she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together.

Describing motherhood as “heavenly bliss”, Fifi previously admitted to wanting to be a “present mum”.

“I am the luckiest mumma to be blessed with these two precious angels,” she shared on Instagram.“I couldn’t possibly be any happier.”

And it clearly showed on her recent family day out.

“This made Trixie so happy,” she captioned a photo on social media of her mini-me posing alongside her idol Katy.

“I can’t wipe the smile off her little face.”

To read more, pic up this week's copy of New Idea, on sale now.