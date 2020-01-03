Sarah Ferguson has posted her first message on social media after taking a short break in the wake of her ex Prince Andrew stepping down from royal duties. Getty

She continued: “Happy New Year for 2020. So much love in abundance.”

The photos are thought to have been taken in Verbier, Switzerland, where Fergi owns a ski lodge with her ex and typically enjoys winter breaks with her daughters, Hello reported.

The post also marks the first time the 60-year-old has used social media since Andrew announced he was ‘scaling back’ royal duties following his controversial BBC interview surrounding his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Fergi shared two photos of a sunset over a mountain range, along with a heartfelt message for the New Year. Instagram

The fallout from the disastrous interview resulted in Andrew being removed from his charitable patronages and his office was reportedly forced out of Buckingham Palace.

Fergi's last message was posted on Novemeber 16, the night before Andrew’s BBC Newsnight interview, in which she described him as a "true and real gentleman".

“I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth,” Fergi captioned at the time.

“For so many years he has gone about his duties for Great Britain and The Monarch.

“It is time for Andrew to stand firm now, and that he has, and I am with him every step of the way and that is my honour,” she wrote.

Fergi reportedly visited Andrew the day after his BBC interview aired and has said that his association with Jeffrey Epstein has been “incredibly difficult” for their family.