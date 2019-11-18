Fergie, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice. Getty

“We work in unity and Andrew and I are focused on being good parents together,” Fergie revealed in the same interview.

“We learn from each other, support each other and understand it’s about communication, compromise and compassion.”

Fergie herself is no stranger to controversy. From toe sucking to bribery, she knows better than anyone that the support of loved ones is needed to get through tough times.

“For years Sarah has been an embarrassment to the royal family – but ironically it is now Andrew [who’s causing embarrassment],” says a royal insider.

But as the public perception of Prince Andrew sours, the insider admits Fergie is feeling the pressure to distance herself.

“She has been shocked by the details of his friendship with Epstein and knows the scandal isn’t going away,” says the insider.

“Sarah has always supported him, but she has told friends she is disgusted by his behaviour.”

The 59-year-old duke continues to vehemently deny his involvement in the under-age sex trafficking ring. However new damaging details have been revealed by alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre regarding the extent of Prince Andrew’s participation.

These latest allegations would undoubtedly be highly embarrassing for Fergie, who has previously expressed how much ‘respect’ and ‘integrity’ exists in their partnership.

“We really respect each other and we honour each other and it’s just lovely to have that sense of integrity to what we believe is right, to what is good and compassionate, and love and kindness. And that’s the way we are,” Fergie previously told The Telegraph.

The timing of these new revelations comes on the back of growing speculation that Prince Andrew and Fergie were planning to rekindle their relationship romantically.

In The Telegraph interview, Fergie previously revealed that her ex will “always be my handsome prince”, adding that she was lucky her family life “has a happy ending”.

But the royal insider says these latest revelations have put a halt to any possible reunion.

“Everyone thought they would remarry but that’s all gone out of the window,” the royal insider says.

On top of that, Fergie is likely to be aware of the embarrassment the scandal has brought to their daughters, particularly while Princess Beatrice is planning her wedding.

“For the time being Fergie is concentrating on arrangements for Beatrice’s wedding next year,” the insider explains.

It should be a happy occasion, but instead it’s put their entire immediate family squarely under the world’s microscope.

“They will put up a united front as a family for the big day, but after it is over, Fergie wants to break out on her own,” the source reveals.

The outspoken former royal has worked hard in recent years to resurrect her reputation and become known for her charity work – particularly involving young children. Fergie’s daughters also have their own charitable endeavours, which includes the area of women’s support in sex trafficking.

Accordingly, Andrew’s association with Epstein could potentially impact on the way others see the work being done by Fergie and her two daughters.

“Fergie has always been loyal to Prince Andrew – and to be fair, he has always helped her out,” the royal insider reveals.

If Fergie chooses to distance herself from Andrew she may lose his support. Yet if she continues to stand by his side, her reputation could be affected.

Either way, she stands to lose.

