Fans have expressed concern over Kate Middleton after she appeared to be “tired and sad” during a recent royal appearance.
The Duchess of Cambridge hosted an event alongside husband Prince William at Buckingham Palace for world leaders from Africa, where fans say she looked downcast.
WATCH: Kate Middleton shrugs off Prince William's PDA
A video of the mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, shows her greeting a leader smiling, but her smile quickly turned to a look of sadness, which fans have since commented on.
One royal supporter wrote: “Something deeply troubling Kate Middleton and I’d love to know what it is.
Another added: “The media is too focussed on Meghan Markle to notice Kate is struggling.
A third one chimed in: “Imagine if a camera caught Meghan Markle giving that look to someone.”
Fans say the Duchess of Cambridge appeared downcast at the reception held at Buckingham Palace.
The news comes after a report that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to Canada has done little to mend Kate's broken relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.
A source claims the pair haven’t spoken since the pair made their shock announcement that they are stepping down as senior royals.
“Kate and Meghan have not spoken since [the royal exit] happened,” a source told Us Weekly.
Some fans have speculated it is because of Kate's ongoing feud with sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.
But, it appears Meghan isn’t worried about the alleged lack of communication from her sister-in-law.
“Meghan feels free. She has never been happier,” the source added.
“She’s happy to be out of London. She was surprised at how quickly everything happened.”