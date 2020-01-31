Fans have expressed concern over Kate Middleton. Getty

Fans say the Duchess of Cambridge appeared downcast at the reception held at Buckingham Palace. Supplied

The news comes after a report that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to Canada has done little to mend Kate's broken relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

A source claims the pair haven’t spoken since the pair made their shock announcement that they are stepping down as senior royals.

“Kate and Meghan have not spoken since [the royal exit] happened,” a source told Us Weekly.

Some fans have speculated it is because of Kate's ongoing feud with sister-in-law, Meghan Markle. Getty

But, it appears Meghan isn’t worried about the alleged lack of communication from her sister-in-law.

“Meghan feels free. She has never been happier,” the source added.

“She’s happy to be out of London. She was surprised at how quickly everything happened.”