Meghan Markle’s best gal pal, Jessica Mulroney, has seemingly been slammed by angry trolls on social media, after she reportedly posted a vague comment online. Getty

Fans of Kate Middleton were quick to take to social media to point out Jess’ comments came at the same time as the Duchess’ post, which included photos from the Holocaust Memorial Day.

“Please do remind us what good you are spreading @jessicamulroney? If this IG post is a dig at the Duchess of Cambridge - timing suggests so - then you’ve failed dramatically”, one person wrote.

In the now-deleted post, which appeared on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the Canadian stylist called out an unnamed person for posting “pretty pictures”. Instagram

“Let us not forget...Catherine is not just striving, she's thriving! And she's doing better than OK! Rockin those Royal duties,” another person also stated.

Despite the backlash, Jess’ hubby Ben Mulroney stepped in to try and diffuse the situation by giving clarity to the deleted post, saying the comments were to raise funds and awareness for the victims of Flight 752.

“Yesterday, my wife @jessicamulroney posted a call on her IG to raise funds/awareness for the families of the victims of Flight 752,” Be began.

“It was accompanied by an IG story that conveyed that actions trump thoughts & prayers. Shame on anyone who has tried to twist it into anything else,” he wrote.