On New Year’s Eve 2020, the 28-year-old announced that he and Katelen were expecting their first child together.

“Myself and Katelen are happy to announce we will be expecting a lil' farmer in August 2021,” he captioned the post.

In March the couple revealed they that a little girl was on the way during their explosive gender reveal.

Footage shared to Instagram showed Sam with a large party popper in his hands. When he pulled on the popper, a hot pink confetti explosive indicated there was a daughter on the way.

Sam captioned the post, “Myself and Katelen would like to say we found out today, we are expecting a baby GIRL in August! We are very excited and can not wait!”

It’s been a whirlwind romance for Sam and Katelen who announced their engagement in August last year.

The Queensland-based tropical fruit farmer caused controversy on Farmer Wants A Wife when he quit the show after failing to find a connection with any of the four women competing for his heart.

He then left viewers shocked when he returned for the finale episode with his new girlfriend Kirsten by his side.

The pair appeared smitten with each other after dating for just a few weeks, with Sam even declaring Kirsten to be “the best thing that’s come into my life.”

But, in another shock twist, it appears the pair’s relationship didn’t last long and he soon after revealed his engagement to single mum Katelen.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their new addition!

