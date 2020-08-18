Farmer Wants A Wife star Kirsten Lyndon (pictured) has hit back at claims she wasn’t on the show for the right reasons, after farmer Sam Reitano, 28, seemingly took a swipe at her and the other girls. Seven

“It was sad to watch last night’s episode as I could feel that Sam was having a really hard time grieving the loss of his Nonno and also dealing with rejection of three ladies at his farm. But that’s no reason to create untruths about us,” Kirsten wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I never, ever, said that I wasn’t prepared to leave my job or move from Newcastle. I just didn’t feel anything for him and did the right thing by being upfront with him at an early stage.

“I did this in the nicest possible way, as did Em and Soph, and it’s really disappointing to read this story today,” she added, referring to an interview Sam gave to The Daily Telegraph.

She concluded: “It’s a real shame that Sam can’t accept this as part of life instead of bringing us down to protect his ego.”

Sam (pictured) sensationally quit the show on Sunday after the tragic death of his grandfather. Seven

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph on Monday, Sam said: “Look honestly, I feel like Riley [Parkinson] was the only one who was there for the right reasons.

“I just didn't feel like farm life was suited for Emily, Sophie and Kirsten. At the beginning of the show, Kirsten said she wasn't planning to leave her job anytime soon and I thought to myself, ‘It's Farmer Wants a Wife, not Farmer packs up his bags and heads to Newcastle.’”

He added: “Sophie was missing her mum and dad after a week and Emily is still at uni and wanted to focus on her studies. I just didn't feel a spark with Riley, I didn't feel like our personalities clicked.”

Sam quit the show on Sunday – despite saying he was prepared to stick it out – after both Emily and Sophie had confessed their true feelings, leaving Riley feeling equally as rejected.

The 28-year-old farmer made his dramatic exit after breaking the news to Emily, Riley and Sophie ahead of the group dinner.

“This week has been a really big week. I know we all came here to find love and I thought I could get through this but I can't,” Sam began.

Professing to have “loved every moment”, the tropical fruit farmer concluded: “Right now I need to attend to my family back at home and I'm going to have to call it quits.”

“I've got to end this right now for myself. I've enjoyed every moment I've had with you all,” he said.