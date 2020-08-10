Presenter Natalie Gruzlewski is a seasoned veteran of Farmer Wants a Wife, but sources say she is not happy with the show’s new focus on drama. Getty

“She has even complained about the tone of the promos and publicity, which replicates Married at First Sight. But the trouble is the ‘new’ Farmer is a ratings hit due to the MAFS-style cast and content.”

Despite her complaints, it appears Natalie, 43, has had to forge ahead with her presenting gig after signing on the dotted line.

“She thought it would be a few hostings and go home,” the source adds. “Not the hands-on involvement with the cast this series has. [But she] has no choice."

The bubbly host is allegedly furious the series is now a carbon copy of Channel Nine's Married at First Sight and no longer has the original "feel-good" style which was all about love.

The revelation comes after it was reported that Farmer Alex’s potential love interest Henrietta has already been exposed to the small screen as an actress.

The 31-year-old has an impressive acting résumé and even teaches performing, so is she hoping to land a gig in show business after Farmer Wants A Wife?

According to an old profile on flatmates.com.au, the Queenslander spent her 20s travelling the world acting and presenting on screen.

The revelation comes after it was reported that Farmer Alex's potential love interest Henrietta has already been exposed to the small screen as an actress.

The bombshell brunette lists her occupation online as a film and television secondary teacher and even appears in a tourism video for the Philippines on YouTube.

Speaking about finding The One, Henrietta says she is sick of men who “look good on paper” but are actually dull in real-life.

Last week, Henrietta locked lips with Alex despite an initial awkward comment from the farmer when he confessed she “wasn’t his type”.

