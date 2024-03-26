Jess and Andrew announced their engagement on August 7, 2023. Instagram

The two met three years ago on the Channel 7 dating show and their chemistry was obvious from the moment they laid eyes on each other!

Andrew proposed to Jess in August 2023 while having a picnic in the small town of Delegate, New South Wales, where they reside.

Jess later shared a photo of her engagement ring and said she was "truly blessed."

"The most precious thing I could ever own," she penned.

They now own two properties together! Instagram

The loved-up couple moved in together back in November 2021 and renovated their house in Delegate.

"After exactly 11 months of long-distance and a million lockdowns later, today has finally arrived," Jess wrote in an Instagram post sharing their exciting news.

Now, Jess and Andrew have purchased another house, a beach shack, in Merimbula, New South Wales which they will open as an Airbnb very soon!