"After exactly 11 months of long distance and a million lockdowns later, today has finally arrived," Jess penned.

"So excited to start this next chapter with my love, starting with a big ol’ house reno on our brand spankin new property! (Well, new to us)," she added.

In light of the move from Dandenong Ranges to Delegate, Jess also revealed that not all were in support of the decision.

"P.S to the 1000’s of abusive and trolling messages and comments, kiss my “city girl” ass," she said.

Despite the negativity, the comments section was mainly filled with supportive messages, with a few of their FWAW co-stars sharing their congratulations.

"Congratulations farmer Andrew," Farmer Matt said under Andrew's post.

"Congratulations Mate," Farmer Rob added, while Farmer Will said: "Well done guys."

Tara Hurl also shared her love under Jess' post and wrote: "This is amazing. So so so happy for your both! YAY."

Jess and Andrew continued the excitement in their Instagram Stories, as they shared a few snaps of their renovation efforts in their new home.

The two have remained solid since finding love on FWAW, and are one of the only couples to have stayed together from their season.

During the reunion, which aired in August this year, Jess and Andrew also revealed their plans to get married in the future, which they hope to host on the farm.

